Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002394 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $172.71 million and $1.56 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002797 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017651 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008464 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

