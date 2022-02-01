BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $125.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.22.

BL stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $1,611,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,138. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

