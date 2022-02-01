Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Cody Slater Purchases 18,000 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908.

Cody Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Cody Slater purchased 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.94 per share, with a total value of C$6,940.00.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.

BLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.