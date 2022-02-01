BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.77% of CEVA worth $154,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CEVA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 9.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 368,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $865.43 million, a PE ratio of -289.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

