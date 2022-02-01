BlackRock Inc. Has $144.40 Million Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.92% of Repay worth $144,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Repay by 32.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth about $410,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAY stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.75. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

