BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.82% of Gannett worth $150,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Gannett by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Gannett by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Gannett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Gannett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gannett by 774.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:GCI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.56. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

