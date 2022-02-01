BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,672,096 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,672,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.36% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $158,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $841.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

