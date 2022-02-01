BlackRock Inc. Sells 170,700 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.81% of TrueBlue worth $151,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,764,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TBI stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.54. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

