BlackRock Inc. Sells 321,210 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,732,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 321,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.06% of OraSure Technologies worth $155,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 811,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 66.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 98,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $637.54 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.