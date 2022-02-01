BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BLW stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. 168,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,219. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $17.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

