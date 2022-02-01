BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 41.4% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000.

Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,746. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

