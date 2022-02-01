BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NYSE:MYN opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
