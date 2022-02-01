BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:MYN opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.