BLink Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $6,126.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113464 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

