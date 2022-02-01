Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino Purchases 2,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFY opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

