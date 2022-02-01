Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 158,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

