Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,513 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

OXY stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

