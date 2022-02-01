Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $441,000 in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 15.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 124.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 270,001 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 134.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 126,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 103.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SWI opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

