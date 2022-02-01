Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $454,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

