Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,167,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,555,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.