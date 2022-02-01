Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

FIBK stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 in the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

