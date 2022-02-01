Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,990 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

