BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Shares of DMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 70,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,796. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.