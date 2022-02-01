Boosted Finance Market Cap Reaches $84,429.60 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00003673 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $84,429.60 and approximately $13,644.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.85 or 0.07144131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.40 or 0.99933268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

