Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $147,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.