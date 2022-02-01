Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 324,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $35,099,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $25,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.