BowsCoin Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BSC)

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BowsCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BowsCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. BowsCoin has a total market cap of $21,473.00 and $4.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BowsCoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin Profile

BowsCoin (CRYPTO:BSC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BowsCoin (BSC) is an X11 Proof of Work alternative crypto currency. The total number of coins is 21 million. The block time target is two and a half minutes. “

BowsCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BowsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BowsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BowsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.