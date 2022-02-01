BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 178,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPT traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,681. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.74%.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

