BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:BRSD opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £16.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.26. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 26.70 ($0.36).

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

