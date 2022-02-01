BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:BRSD opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £16.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.26. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 26.70 ($0.36).
About BrandShield Systems
