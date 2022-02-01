Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Telephone and Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

