Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $91.25 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

