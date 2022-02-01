Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Core Laboratories worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 116,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLB stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

