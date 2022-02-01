Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,916 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.