Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,028 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Renasant worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Renasant by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

