Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Brenntag stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
