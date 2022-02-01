Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Brenntag stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

