Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.28

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 23850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of C$5.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

