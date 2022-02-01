Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI stock opened at $1,128.67 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $957.60 and a twelve month high of $2,006.71. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 711.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,171.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,500.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.