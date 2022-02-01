Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,930.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

