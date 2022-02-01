Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 988,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,842,000 after purchasing an additional 321,123 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.76. 24,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

