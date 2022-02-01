BrightView (BV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01. BrightView has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BrightView by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BrightView by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

