Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Loews Corp

Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.01. 182,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596,551. The company has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

