BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 1,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.05, for a total transaction of $970,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,621,892. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $430.48 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.09 and a 200 day moving average of $533.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

