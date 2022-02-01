BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,461 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $1,779,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $28,813,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

