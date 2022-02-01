BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

