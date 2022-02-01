BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.65 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,787 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,614,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 653,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.03%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.