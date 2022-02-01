BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $392.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

