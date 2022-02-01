BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.