BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,860 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after acquiring an additional 524,749 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

