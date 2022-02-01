BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 170,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 42,339 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 438,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,587,000 after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.07 and a 12 month high of $222.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.