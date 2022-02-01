Britvic’s (BVIC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 960 ($12.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BVIC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.64) to GBX 945 ($12.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.97) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.51).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 915 ($12.30) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 912.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 930.77. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 739 ($9.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($339,028.64). Insiders purchased a total of 60 shares of company stock valued at $54,105 in the last ninety days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

