Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.28 to $6.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.44.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.00 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.